KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 664.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 106,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.