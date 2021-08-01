KB Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,205 Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

FOF stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

