KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $29,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.39, for a total transaction of $6,823,084.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,511,821 shares of company stock valued at $442,866,044 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana stock opened at $337.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $151.44 and a 12-month high of $344.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.15.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

