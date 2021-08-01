KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 421 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the software company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Splunk by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. decreased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

