KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 154.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $114.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.44 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

