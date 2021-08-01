KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,091,000 after buying an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after buying an additional 229,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.77.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $203.61 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $203.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.51.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

