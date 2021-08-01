KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $131.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $132.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

