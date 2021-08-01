KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 325 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $163.42 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.09.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.