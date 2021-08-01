KB Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 42,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,018.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,478 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,055,000 after buying an additional 380,158 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $206.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $114.77 and a 12-month high of $216.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

