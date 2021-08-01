Kellogg Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Kellogg has raised its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.