Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.91. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.83. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

