Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PPRUY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of Kering stock opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.83. Kering has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.91.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.