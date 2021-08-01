KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryder System in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Shares of R opened at $76.15 on Friday. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $52,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ryder System by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after buying an additional 572,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ryder System by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after buying an additional 340,893 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

