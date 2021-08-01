KeyCorp Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,071.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $22.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $22.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $98.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $102.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $122.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,045.10.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,704.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,553.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 96.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

