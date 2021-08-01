Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $36.52 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 28.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. ON24’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

