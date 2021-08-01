Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,015 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.