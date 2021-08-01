Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,082 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,222,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 394,853 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,394 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,393,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 900,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after acquiring an additional 79,068 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

