Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $417,000 in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

