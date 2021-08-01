Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PK opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

