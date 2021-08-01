Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $56.49.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

