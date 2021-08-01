Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGC. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

