KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will post sales of $38.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.50 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $38.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $154.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $161.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $149.59 million, with estimates ranging from $140.30 million to $158.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

Shares of KREF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 297,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,716. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

