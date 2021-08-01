KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $389.00 at Morgan Stanley

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $364.00 to $389.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $348.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.42. KLA has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 76.86%. Analysts anticipate that KLA will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

