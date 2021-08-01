KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $400.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $348.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.42. KLA has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in KLA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

