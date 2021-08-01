KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $390.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $348.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, analysts predict that KLA will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after buying an additional 95,034 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.