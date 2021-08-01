Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in July

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KBEVF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. 76,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,753. Koios Beverage has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06.

About Koios Beverage

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

