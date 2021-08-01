Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in July

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS KBEVF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. 76,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,753. Koios Beverage has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06.
About Koios Beverage
See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Koios Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koios Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.