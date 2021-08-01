K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.03 ($11.80).

Several research firms recently commented on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.09 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting €12.10 ($14.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 52-week high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of €11.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

