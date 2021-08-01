Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.