Kuende (KUE) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Kuende coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kuende has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Kuende has a market cap of $371,436.18 and $135.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00792714 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00039669 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

