Kwmg LLC Buys 85 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,293,000 after buying an additional 148,429 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,687,000 after buying an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $637.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.01. The company has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

