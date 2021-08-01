Kwmg LLC Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after buying an additional 96,061 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

