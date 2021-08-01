Kwmg LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $452,118.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,313.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $2,488,422.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 267,050 shares valued at $11,937,191. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

