Kwmg LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,686,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $226.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $228.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

