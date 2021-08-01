Kwmg LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $75.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

