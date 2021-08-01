Kwmg LLC Sells 1,704 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kwmg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.57. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $63.40.

