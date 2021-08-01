La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LFDJF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LFDJF opened at $57.90 on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

