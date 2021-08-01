La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will post sales of $486.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.30 million to $488.10 million. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $285.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

La-Z-Boy stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. 441,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,291. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $46.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 64,995 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

