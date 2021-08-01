Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $350.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LH. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:LH opened at $296.15 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.