Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Short Interest Update

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lake Shore Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:LSBK opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Lake Shore Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Servings Bank. It offers personal services such as checking, savings, lending, banking, debit card, e-services, and online banking; and business services including deposit products, commercial loans, and business e-statements.

