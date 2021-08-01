Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given Under Review Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 914.40 ($11.95).

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 638.50 ($8.34) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 631.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 808.50 ($10.56). The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 456.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

