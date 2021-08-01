Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.76

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 1354643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCY)

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.