Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Up 29.5% in July

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 31.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 112.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

