Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.15% from the stock’s previous close.

LABP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 51,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,508. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $440.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

