Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

SWIM stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 298,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Latham Group stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 545,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,423,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.45% of Latham Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

