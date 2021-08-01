Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.66. Lazard has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Get Lazard alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.