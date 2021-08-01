Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Short Interest Down 23.8% in July

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,300 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ LAZY traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. 52,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30.

In other news, VP Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,069 in the last 90 days. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 23,584.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

