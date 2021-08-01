Lead Wallet (LEAD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.14 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $2.14 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 36.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00134727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,385.38 or 1.00218910 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.49 or 0.00826962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

