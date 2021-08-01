Lee Kalowski Sells 12,500 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCYC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

