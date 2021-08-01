LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €136.88 ($161.04).

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of LEG traded up €1.15 ($1.35) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €133.35 ($156.88). 120,867 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €125.13. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

