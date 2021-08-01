Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 2,155 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $55.37. 13,438,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,187,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $233.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

